The national spotlight returned to Brunswick Monday for the start of jury selection in the trial of three white men charged with the 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Wes Wolfe/Georgia Recorder (file photo)
The difficult and time-consuming process of selecting impartial jurors who will decide the fate of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery began Monday in a case that is bringing national attention to racial justice in the South.
Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging through a suburban Brunswick neighborhood on a Sunday in February 2020 when he was pursued and cornered by Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan. Arbery, who was unarmed, was shot three times with a shotgun at close range.
Summons were sent to 1,000 people who live in Glynn County, a coastal community home to about 85,000 residents. Potential jurors were asked Monday about their thoughts on the fairness of the criminal justice system and whether they had already formed an opinion about the defendants’ guilt or innocence.
Two weeks have been set aside for jury selection, with potential jurors congregating at a community center complex, before being led in small groups into a Glynn County Courthouse assembly room to undergo questioning.
The defense went into the process wanting to ask questions that might reveal the potential jurors’ views on race, such as whether they viewed the Confederate battle flag and an older version of the state flag that incorporated the Confederate imagery as a racist symbol.
Chad Posick, Georgia Southern University’s criminology and criminal justice professor, said prosecutors are attempting to use the Confederate imagery on Travis McMichael’s pickup truck tag to show the chase that turned into a deadly shooting was the result of racial animus and not just three white men trying to arrest someone they think is breaking into homes.
Defense attorneys are asking the judge to grant their request to present evidence of the low amount of THC found in Arbery’s system as influencing his actions on the day he was killed.
“At this stage of the game, the judge has the most power so they’re really the ones that are standing there saying, ‘Here’s what is going to be presented to the jury and here’s what’s not going to be presented,’ ” Posick said. “And that can be huge, that can determine the case.”
State lawmakers added the Confederate battle symbol to the state flag in 1956 in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling ordering desegregation in schools. That version flew as the official state flag until 2001, when its retirement was part of a compromise that protected Confederate monuments from removal.
An auto tag of the old state flag can be seen on the front of Travis McMichael’s pickup in some of the body cam footage taken the day of the shooting. The defense is still trying to keep the tag image out of the trial.
Bryan, a co-defendant, told investigators Travis McMichael blurted a racial slur after Arbery was shot and dying in the street. The defendants have said their actions were not racially motivated and claim they suspected Arbery was a burglar and that the defendants acted in self defense.
The questions to the potential jurors offered clues about what’s to come.
They also reflect the stakes in the case, which elicited near universal condemnation last year with former President Donald Trump calling Arbery’s killing “a horrible thing” and Gov. Brian Kemp saying it was an “injustice.”
