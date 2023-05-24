A new head coach with a great desire to lead student-athletes will take over the swimming program at Carrollton High School following coach Kim Ussery's decision to take a break from coaching and spend more time with her family.
Trojan alum Jason Raburn has been named the head coach of the CHS swimming program. Raburn is a 1994 graduate of CHS and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia in Business.
After nearly twenty years in the sales industry, Raburn decided to make a career change and become an educator and coach. He graduated with his Masters in Teaching degree in 2018 and has taught at Carrollton High School since. Raburn has also been an assistant coach for the cross country team for the past three seasons and will continue in that role for the new school year. He also spent a year as the JV head lacrosse coach for one year and helped start the Carrollton Junior High School lacrosse program for the past two years.
“I am excited and honored to take the reins of the swimming program at Carrollton High School,” Raburn stated.
“Coach Kim Ussery has done a phenomenal job with this program over the past six years, and my goal is to continue that same success. This is a great opportunity for me to build more great relationships with student-athletes, and I look forward to the new challenges that will come about in this new role.”
CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said Raburn is a great leader and thinks the transition will be seamless.
“Jason Raburn has more than proven his mettle for the Trojan athletic department. Simply put, he works hard, builds great relationships, and our kids respond to his expectations. I look forward to seeing his progress in this role.”
Raburn has been married to Mary Raburn, Director of Student Services for Carrollton City Schools, for 19 years, and they have a son Kade, a rising eighth grader at Carrollton Middle School.
After leading the CHS Swim program for six seasons, coach Kim Ussery has made the decision to step away from coaching to spend more time with her family and focus on teaching.
“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the swimming team at CHS and also be an assistant coach under Mark McCormick for the previous two years,” Ussery stated.
“I loved working with our swimmers and watching the program continue to grow. Coming off of a very successful season, I felt it was time to step back and focus on time with my family and teaching. Jason will do great in this role, and I will be helping with this transition as best as I can.
Ussery will continue to teach eighth-grade Language Arts at Carrollton Middle School for the 2023-24 school year.
