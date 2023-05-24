Jason Raburn

A new head coach with a great desire to lead student-athletes will take over the swimming program at Carrollton High School following coach Kim Ussery's decision to take a break from coaching and spend more time with her family.

Trojan alum Jason Raburn has been named the head coach of the CHS swimming program. Raburn is a 1994 graduate of CHS and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia in Business.

