SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation recently announced the creation of a new scholarship that will honor the life and legacy of two construction superintendents who lost their lives during the global pandemic all the while encouraging students who aim to work in the construction industry.
The RA-LIN Memorial Scholarship honors the life and legacy of Ron Patjens and Walt Fleming. Both men were passionate builders committed to the pursuit of excellence. They were stellar models of the RA-LIN’s simple approach to business and enjoyed mentoring others. Through decades of experience in the industry, they touched the lives of many in their field.
Michael Heisey, vice president of construction at RA-LIN, said he hopes the scholarship will help provide more opportunities for students interested in a career in construction.
“We want to honor the legacy of two remarkable men whom we lost to COVID-19,” said Heisey. “During a time of workforce shortage in our industry, this is a way to both honor those we respect and also help those interested in pursuing a career in construction.”
Heisey said he would advise students interested in the field to be adaptable.
“It’s a dynamic industry,” he said. “Our business is about change, activity, and progress. It’s a place where new ideas are encouraged and fostered when applicable. There is an opportunity in construction for people of all skill sets. The potential for a life-long career is limitless if you’re willing to jump in and put in the work, the rest will take care of itself.”
The scholarship criteria for the scholarship include:
The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is an active participant in the Ra-Lin Construction pathway at Carrollton High School.
The award will grant a $1,0000 scholarship for up to four students each year.
The recipient must be in good academic standing upon submission of the application.
The scholarship will be awarded during the spring of a student’s senior year. However, the scholarship can be requested up to two years after the student graduates from Carrollton High School. This allows students to work or take a “gap year” before using the scholarship award for furthering their education.
The award can be used for post-secondary education, including a two-year associate’s degree, four-year undergraduate degree, or vocational training or certification program at an accredited academic institution. The award may also be used for approved tools or equipment for students who wish to enter the workforce.
Applicants must submit two letters of recommendation from either a current or past employer, a current teacher, or another educator who has positively influenced the student’s educational career.
Applicants must provide a letter to the scholarship committee describing why they are the best candidate for this scholarship award.
