On Wednesday, July 14, 2022, Dr. R. Terrell McBrayer Sr., ED — loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, husband, cousin, pastor, and friend — passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by his four beloved children singing “Amazing Grace”.
Terrell was born July 4, 1931, in Buchanan, to Martin Van Buren and Mary (Bowling) McBrayer, the third of twelve children. He received his educational doctorate from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 1963, and he served and ministered in numerous roles as a pastor, teacher, professor, dean, and college president for over 60 years across Georgia, Tennessee, and California. On December 23, 1956, he married Annie Faye Chambers, with whom he raised three daughters — Rebecca Ruth, Barbara Kay, and Donna Helene — and one son, Richard Terrell Jr.
Terrell was the epitomal example of a bleeding heart and had a passion for loving, serving, and — especially — helping people. He dedicated his time and energy providing opportunities to and mentoring addicts, reformed felons, and those generally outcast from society as well as to giving a hand-up to single moms and struggling families. This was his fervent lifestyle and was of chief importance to him, and it wove into the mix of everything he managed. Often to Faye’s chagrin, his goings on frequently resulted in numerous “strangers-to-the-rest-of-us” coming in and out of his office throughout a normal day to find work, grab a check, borrow a car, or to simply solicit help and guidance for a litany of other reasons. Faye never withheld vocalizing frustration with how perpetually busy he was helping everyone, and he always responded with his quick wit, infectious smile, and he kept things moving fast.
Terrell’s hobbies included gardening, real estate, and singing songs from the “Redback Hymnal”. He would frequently declare that he was “champion cotton picker in Haralson County, GA, USA, circa 19- fill-in-the-blank in the moment,” and he seemed to never forget to mention it when he met absolutely anyone for the first time. He also loved to talk about his time in nearly every branch of the armed forces and would laugh when reminiscing about the obstacle courses — especially due to the fact that he was aquatically challenged. As a real estate broker, renovator, and used car enthusiast, his entrepreneurial spirit was steadfast — causing him to seldom be without a dozen projects ongoing simultaneously and an inability to avoid having a few more in the pipeline. Over the years, he bought, renovated, and sold apartment and condo buildings and seemingly innumerable houses. As a matter of fact, he and his son, Richard, even have a project wrapping up now if anyone is looking to buy a beautiful home in Temple.
Terrell was a servant in his community. In “retirement”, he served in numerous capacities, including president, of both the Kiwanis Club and the Haralson County Historical Society (Faye referred to it as “the hysterical society” since it demanded substantial attention at times). His kids and grandkids mowed the grass of countless cemeteries and graveyards, organized thousands of books in libraries and “the old Buchanan courthouse”, and they all experienced firsthand the actions of someone who puts others ahead of oneself. Terrell was a long-time advocate of equality for all. As a more recent example, he fought for decades for the equal ordination of women to men within his denomination at every general assembly, and this fight continues today. Even as an octogenarian, he was not afraid to ruffle feathers in the evangelical church by expressing progressive political opinions. However, he managed to maintain an attitude of love and respect despite disagreement. In moments when he was coarse or caused offense, he would graciously and humbly beg forgiveness. Terrell fought hard, finished well, and he is now with Faye. It is a comforting thought to imagine them spending an abundance of special moments together throughout eternity.
Terrell was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Faye; his granddaughter, Macy; his parents, Martin & Mary; and his siblings, Jeanette, David, Charlotte, Maxine, Margaret, and Joe. He is survived by his wife, Eveline (2019); his four children, Becky (Gregg), Barbara (Steve), Richard (Melinda), and Donna (Rob); his step-daughter Barbie (David); his five grandchildren, Lydia, Heather, Drew (Ely), Josh, and Maddie; his three great-grandchildren, Ally, Micah, and Breckyn; his siblings, Van (Judy), Imogene, Martha, Jerry (Sandra), Danny, and Betty (David’s widow); and a whole host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. John Butler, the Rev. Ron Branham, the Rev. Steve Brown, and Admin. Bishop Tom Madden officiating.
Jerry McBrayer, Van McBrayer, Danny McBrayer, David Rice, Rob Maynard, Dr. Gregg Farmer, Keith Chambers and Robb Blackaby will serve as pallbearers. Past fellow ministers and close friends will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Ministries at 420 Gordon St., Bremen.
