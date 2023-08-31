Mr. Quoinez Mabry, age 44, of Ellenwood, Georgia died on Aug. 21, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday Sept. 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Viewing will be Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at our Historic Westend Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Quoinez Mabry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.