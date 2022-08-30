"Quilts of Valor" presented to local veterans

Several veterans were recently presented “Quilts of Valor” in honor of their military service. Pictured, standing, from left, are Joseph L. Moore, U.S. Navy; Sytheria Hartwell, U.S. Army; Harrice Moore, U.S. Army; Wylene Moore, U.S. Army; David Hill U.S. Army; and Anthony Seals, U.S. Army. Pictured, seated, from left, are Michael Johnson, U.S. Air Force; Angela Lundy, U.S. Army; Racquel Lynum-Howard, U.S. Army; and Betty Branson, U.S. Navy. Recipients not pictured include Alvin Lundy, U.S. Army; and Joseph Davis Jr., U.S. Army.

 PHOTO BY JUDY BRUNER

“Quilts of Valor” were awarded to several local military veterans in a ceremony held at the Southeastern Quilt Museum on Saturday.

Presented with the special hand-made quilts by the Quilts of Valor Foundation were Joseph L. Moore (U.S. Navy), Sytheria Hartwell (U.S. Army), Harrice Moore (U.S. Army), Wylene Moore, (U.S. Army), David Hill (U.S. Army), and Anthony Seals (U.S. Army).

