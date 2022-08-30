“Quilts of Valor” were awarded to several local military veterans in a ceremony held at the Southeastern Quilt Museum on Saturday.
Presented with the special hand-made quilts by the Quilts of Valor Foundation were Joseph L. Moore (U.S. Navy), Sytheria Hartwell (U.S. Army), Harrice Moore (U.S. Army), Wylene Moore, (U.S. Army), David Hill (U.S. Army), and Anthony Seals (U.S. Army).
Others who were awarded quilts included Michael Johnson (U.S. Air Force), Angela Lundy (U.S. Army,) Racquel Lynum-Howard (U.S. Army) and Betty Branson (U.S. Navy).
Alvin Lundy (U.S. Army) and Joseph Davis Jr. (U.S. Army), who were presented quilts earlier, were unable to attend the ceremony.
The Georgia Quilts of Valor and Southeastern Textile Museum in Carrollton joined forces for a special exhibit that began June 30 and will continue through Aug. 27 to honor Georgia veterans.
The Southeastern Quilt Museum is located at 306 Bradley St. in Carrollton off Adamson Square. It is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5.
According to the Quilts of Valor Foundation, during the organization’s 19-years of existence, more than 140,000 quilts have been awarded in the United States, as well as in Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan. With each quilt, the mission to honor service members and veterans is fulfilled — one human being reaching out and touching another without judgement, reaching out with acceptance and with an acknowledgment of service to our nation in very trying circumstances.
As part of its stated mission statement, the Quilts of Valor Foundation recognizes and acknowledges the “war demons” that plague soldiers from all wars. Thousands of quilters from throughout the United States work daily to create quilts to cover warriors from all conflicts, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
A Quilt of Valor is made of three layers and each layer has its own special meaning:
The top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and the many individuals we are.
The batting, the filler, is the center of the quilt, its warmth. It represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it.
The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his or her family, our communities, and our nation.
Each stitch that holds the layers together represents love, gratitude, and sometimes the tears of the maker.
Each quilt also represents a three-part message from the givers to he recipients:
First, we HONOR you for your service. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear and to stand in harm’s way in a time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war.
Next, we know that FREEDOM IS NOT FREE. The cost of freedom is the dedication of lives of men and women like you, and this quilt is meant to say thank you for your sacrifice.
And finally, this quilt is meant to offer COMFORT to you, and to remind you that although your family and friends cannot be with you at all times, you are forever in our thoughts and our hearts.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national non-profit organization founded in 2003 by “Blue Star” mom Catherine Roberts. With a son deployed in Iraq — a gunner sitting atop a Humvee — she felt ten seconds away from panic 24-hours a day, every day. It was during that time her son was deployed that she had the idea of comforting veterans with quilts.
A “Blue Star Mom” is the mother or stepmother (since the child was of the age of 13) who has son or daughter who is currently serving in the U.S. military or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Services of the United States. Membership can be obtained online at www.bluestarmothers.org and completing the required application.
