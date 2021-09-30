QuikTrip plans to open its fourth store in Douglas County next year.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communications manager for QuikTrip, told the Sentinel this week the new store at 9293 Highway 5 in Douglasville is currently projected to open in the spring of 2022.
The new QuikTrip store is planned for the lot where Douglasville Family Dental Center had been located for 39 years until a fire in July led the practice to move to 6128 Prestley Mill Road across from Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. R.E. Crowe, who started the dental practice in 1982, said he wants people to know the practice which also includes Dr. Joshua McIntire is going strong at its new location.
Jefferson-Smith said QuikTrip currently has the property under contract and hopes to close on the sale in the near future.
The location is directly across the street from the RaceTrac just north of the Highway 5/Interstate 20 interchange.
QuikTrip, which is based in Tulsa, Okla., has two other Douglasville stores on Chapel Hill Road and Fairburn Road, and a Lithia Springs store on Thornton Road. Jefferson-Smith said QuikTrip is “super excited” about the new store in Douglasville and looks to continue to be “great neighbors in the community.”
“Douglasville has been really good to us,” Jefferson-Smith said.
She said the new Highway 5 location will be identical to the Chapel Hill Road store, which was rebuilt from the ground up in 2019 with the store’s new Generation 3 concept.
The new location will be 4,900 square feet, with approximately 16 gas pumps, and will include a QT Kitchen with fresh-to-order food, Jefferson-Smith said.
QuikTrip recently applied for a series of variances with the city of Douglasville that will allow the company to construct the store on the lot closer to the property line than the city code allows. The Douglasville City Council will hold hearings on the variance requests Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, according to the legal notice in the Sentinel.
Aaron Szarowicz, economic development manager for the city of Douglasville, said the city is reviewing the zoning request for QuikTrip and that the development is “in the very early stages.”
While Jefferson-Smith said it’s early in the process she notes that once work begins things should move pretty quickly.
When the Chapel Hill store was rebuilt two years ago it took four months from the time the old building was razed until the brand-new building opened.
pOpshelf opens in Douglasville
The new pOpshelf store in the old Walgreen’s at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard opened late this week.
pOpshelf is owned by Dollar General and is billed as a store “Where there’s fun in every find. Surprise on every shelf. And joy in every visit.”
The store will feature home decor, beauty items, cleaning supplies, party goods and more — with the majority of items costing $5 or less, according to a press release from the company.
The Douglasville store is the 10th to open in Georgia, according to information on the company’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.