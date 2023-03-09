Monday the Methodist women hosted a quiet day. I asked, “What is a quiet day?” It’s just what you might think, a day to sit quietly before God. It’s only two weeks into Lent and a good practice to include with a Lenten fast.
Silence and solitude are spiritual disciplines practiced since Jesus walked the earth.
The Gospels record many incidents where Jesus withdrew from the crowds to be alone with God and sometimes alone with the apostles.
The Apostle Paul also spent time in solitude and silence before he was baptized.
Early Church fathers continued the practice often removing themselves into a desert region and were called Desert Fathers.
The image of a monk in a long black robe walking in a garden or making a basket might come to mind when you think about silence and solitude.
Today’s world does not lend itself to a quiet day.
Never before have we had so many distractions — phones, TVs, endless streaming videos, TikTok, Facebook, motorcycles, big trucks and vehicles, kids, neighbors, power tools, landscape equipment.
All of these add to the general noise of my day as I attempted an hour of quiet.
Something as well intentioned as soft hymns playing became a distraction to me.
As I sat in the sanctuary I found my mind analyzing the music. That’s a little jazzy. It’s mostly a piano with no other instrument playing.
It resolved into a diminished seventh chord before they ended that verse.
I could not stop myself from focusing on the music.
So while it was probably intended to add to the quiet, for me, at least, Amazing Grace became another distraction.
I moved to the garden at the church since it was a warm afternoon. There I played my own selection of music on my phone but turned that off too as it was intrusive as well.
With only the birds for music, I read several chapters from Jeremiah. Even though he wrote thousands of years ago, his words speak today. God told him to pronounce judgment on the Hebrew people for their wickedness.
He said, “I planted a choice vine with reliable stock. How did this corrupt, wild vine grow?” (my paraphrase).
Since Dennis is a fruit grower, I know about reliable stock. You shouldn’t get a wild vine from good stock.
So why had the Hebrew nation strayed? The answer is they forsook the God of their ancestors.
During my time I noticed the quiet of the sanctuary versus the noise of the road, peace versus chaos, regular breathing versus rapid breathing, stillness versus busyness, nothing scheduled versus a schedule.
I don’t do well with stillness, no schedule, quiet, etc. Which probably means I need to practice it.
Being quiet is about learning to sit in God’s presence and be still. It’s an emptying of self and a desire to be filled with godly things.
And then living out the love of God to those around you.
I need to renew my practice of quiet days. In the past I have blocked off a day in my calendar and gone to a secluded place for reflection and prayer.
It’s an ancient practice that merits attention in today’s modern world.
