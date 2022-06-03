This week, the Carroll Bassmasters held their May tournament at Lake Logan Martin near Pell City, Ala.
Carl Quertermus and Daniel Parks teamed together to win with a full haul of five bass, weighing in aat a total of 9.10 pounds. Quertermus and Parks fished with top water baits, Carolina rigged lizards and jigs to catch their fish around docks and rocky points.
Charlie Brown and Donald Phillips placed second in the competition, throwing shaky heads around docks to find their catches. Brown and Phillips ended with five bass weighing a total of 8.69 pounds.
Rounding out the top three teams was the pair of Jared Kennedy and Jason Holland, who finished third with a total weigh-in of 7.41 pounds. Kennedy's 3.08-pound fish won the Big Bass Award for the day.
After five tournaments, Justin Mosley leads the club in the race for the Carroll Bassmaster Angler of the Year Award with 172 points.
A close second in the race for Angler of the Year is Parks, who is just two points behind Mosely with 170. Crews is in third with 166 points, and Holland, Brown and Kennedy round out the top six in the running for the award.
The June tournament for the Bassmasters' club will be at Lake Guntersville, in northern Ala.
