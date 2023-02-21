Today was my oldest daughter-in-love's birthday. She's been in our lives for half of her life, so we can hardly remember when she wasn't there. She was this adorable, bunny-eyed girl that we noticed at church eighteen years ago, kind-of the darling of everyone, exuding calm and at the same time, energy. Little did we know what her story entailed...

She was the oldest of four daughters of her parents, who never married. Her folks were hippies of a sort, freewheeling, living on love and substances. She doesn't remember many times when they were completely sober. Eventually, her folks broke up and partnered with other people. And at 13 years of age, her father was murdered by a drug dealer, on the front lawn of the dealer's house, with a large knife. Though the stab wounds were in her father's back, the dealer got away with it... it was ruled as "self-defense." After this, her mother derailed further. In a couple of years, she decided to move her four daughters into a tent on Lake Allatoona, along with another friend and her children. This left her frightened and feeling alone, with the responsibility of taking care of the people that she loved. Who was the adult, but a child?

