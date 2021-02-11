An appeal by an Alabama-based developer over the county’s denial of permits for a rock quarry near Whitesburg continued through Thursday night.
As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, no decision had been made by the Carroll County Board of Appeals, which heard testimony from the county’s top community development officials.
Birmingham-based developer Green Rock, LLC wants to construct a rock quarry on approximately 360 acres for mining and shipping at the intersection of Black Dirt and Hutcheson Roads near Whitesburg. The proposal has received pushback from the community, and residents against the mining operation sat in on the hearing as spectators, wearing red shirts and listening to both sides of the argument.
In order to get approval from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the developer needed a zoning compliance certificate that says the proposed use is allowed on the property. That certificate was denied by the county’s community development office in November.
On Thursday, Green Rock went before the Carroll County Board of Appeals to appeal the denial at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse.
Avery Jackson, an attorney for Carroll County, represented the Community Development department and presented a timeline of events to the Board of Appeals. He said no applications had been filed by Green Rock until the developer asked for a zoning compliance certificate in November.
He told the panel that County Development Director Ben Skipper followed the zoning ordinance when denying Green Rock’s applications for a zoning compliance certificate and commercial building permit last year.
Green Rock was represented by Scott Peters and Mary Ellen Lighthiser, attorneys with the Atlanta-based Schreeder, Wheeler, and Flint law firm. Peters told the board that Green Rock was able to proceed with the mining operation until the Board of Commissioners amended the county’s zoning ordinance on Aug. 4.
Peters and Jackson questioned Skipper and County Planner Janet Hyde about their interactions with Green Rock last year, asking why the county changed the zoning ordinance and whether mining operations can be allowed on agricultural land within the county.
The site on which the developer wanted to build the quarry was zoned agricultural and, until August, the movement of natural resources was allowed in these districts. But the county commission amended Carroll’s zoning ordinance in August at the request of District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds, which banned mining operations on agricultural land.
Green Rock began making “substantial expenditures” that month for environmental testing and drilling on the property. By early August, the developer had already spent $300,000 to prepare the property for a quarry, including environmental testing, according to their lawsuit. Peters told the Board of Appeals on Thursday the developer has now spent $2 million.
The developer then filed a lawsuit on Dec. 18 against the Board of Commissioners seeking a declaratory judgment on whether the change made by the commission to the county’s zoning ordinance in August was constitutional.
Green Rock also claimed the county delayed the Development of Regional Impact (DRI) process three times last year to “frustrate the developer’s plans” and prevent the quarry from being built. All proposed mining operations must go through this process because these developments affect surrounding cities and their residents.
Green Rock also needs a surface mining permit from the state Department of Natural Resources and its Environmental Protection Division. But the state department needs a zoning compliance certificate from the local governing authority to grant that permit.
“Because of those changes that were made in August, when Mr. Skipper received Green Rock’s application, he looked at the zoning ordinance at the time, saw that the words ‘rock quarry’ were a conditional use in industrial zoning, he saw that Green Rock’s property was zoned in the agricultural zoning district,” Jackson said. “He said, ‘you can’t do a rock quarry in an agricultural zoning district’ because the language of the ordinance expressly says it is allowed in industrial zones, so he denied their application based on the text.”
