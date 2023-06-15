Mr. Qualin Campbell, age 31, Of Newnan, GA died on June 2, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday June 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Summer Hill Baptist Church, 95 Turkey Creek Rd, Newnan, GA 30263, Rev. Jeremy Bryant Sr., Pastor; Rev. Randy Cleveland, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Newnan, GA. Viewing will be Friday June 16, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Summer Hill Baptist Church. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

