The qualifying process for candidates interested in a county commissioner seat concluded Friday afternoon.
Commissioners in Districts 2, 4 and 6 term will end December 31, 2022. District 6 Commissioner George Chambers announced he is not running for another term.
Incumbent Clint Chance, District 2, qualified Monday and running unoppoed.
For District 4, incumbent Steve Fuller qualified Monday, but has some competition with Will Godbee running for the same seat. His occupation is with Whooping Creek Construction.
“My grandfather, Jimmy Godbee, was the District 4 Commissioner for several years and my father was a deputy Sheriff for 16 years, therefore I am deeply rooted in public service and have a passion to represent the people of District 4 and Carroll County,” Godbee said. “My family also has several different businesses that have taught me about entrepreneurship and how they have to be ran. I believe that running a county is very similar to running a business and considering that I would bring an ample amount of knowledge to the county. Furthermore, I believe that considering my age I can bridge the gap between the elders and youth in the county and increase the participation among young citizens in our community. This is a very important topic to me because I do not believe young people are as involved as they should be. We are the future of Carroll County therefore we need to have a voice. I also believe that Carroll County has become a very regulatory county which limits the power of the people. If elected, I would work to limit the government and not the people. I also believe that the rural heritage of Carroll County must be protected because that is what makes Carroll County a wonderful place to live. I will support smart growth in the proper areas of District 4 as well. While working for the Clerk of Court and the Solicitor's office, I realized how hard each and everyone of our county employees work and I will support them in any way possible.”
Earlier in the week, Debbie Miles Neal, Vickie Anderson and Danny Bailey qualified for District 6. On the day of the deadline, Kenneth Huddleston qualified for District 6. He is retired.
"I debated the possibility of seeking this position and after talking with family and friends and much prayer I decided I would qualify and run for the 6th district commissioner," Huddleston told the Times-Georgian on Friday. "We have a great county and as the 6th district commissioner I would like to help maintain and balance our continued growth, by helping to maintain the growth of agriculture and housing in this district. I would like to see our roads and infrastructure maintained and kept in good condition as well as helping to ensure the best available emergency services and sheriffs patrols as possible, and to assist in the development of the new county government building that has been approved."
Chambers announced to other local media outlets that he is endorsing Neal. She was born and raised in Mount Zion and is also a local business owner.
Bailey, who was born and raised in Bowdon, contemplated running for this seat for the past two terms, but concluded that those moments were not the right timing.
Anderson is a former District 2 commissioner who was the first woman to serve in 120 years when she was initially elected and served 12 years.
Qualifying candidates have to pay a qualifying fee of $260.96 for the commissioners board.
Election day for the primary will be May 24.
