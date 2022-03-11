Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.