Qualifying dates have been set for three Villa Rica council races in November.
Seats will be open for Wards 3, 4, and 5 in the city, and the qualifying dates for anyone who wishes to seek the posts will be August 16-18. To qualify, candidates must be a resident of the ward they seek to represent and apply at City Hall, 571 West Bankhead Highway. There is a $270 qualifying fee and City Hall is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The City Council approved the qualifying dates during their monthly meeting on May 11. None of the incumbents who presently serve in the seats have announced whether they will seek re-election.
Ward 3 is currently represented by Leslie McPherson, who has served on the council since January 2014. Previously, she was one of five appointed members of the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ward 3 is located entirely within Carroll County, stretching from the Douglas County border on the east and Old Van Wert Road to the west, and as far north as Red Branch Road and as far south as South Carroll road.
Ward 4 is represented by Michael Young, who is filling out the unexpired term of current Mayor Gil McDougal, who resigned from the council seat to seek the mayor’s office. Young had previously served on the city’s Main Street Advisory Board, the Downtown Development Authority, and the Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
The ward is located almost entirely within the Douglas County side of the city, including all the Mirror Lake community.
Ward 5 is represented by Danny Carter, who was first elected to the council in 2004 to represent Ward 1, which he did until the boundaries were realigned in 2007. He returned to the council in January 2017 to represent the Ward 5 seat.
The ward lies mostly with Carroll County. South of Interstate 20, it is roughly split between Carroll and Douglas counties with Daniel Road as its western border. The rest of the ward lies north of Berry Drive to the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks and west to Villa Trace and Clearview Street.
