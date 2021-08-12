Candidates seeking municipal offices in Villa Rica and Temple that will be open in the Nov. 2 general election can qualify for the posts next week.
In Villa Rica, city council seats will be open for Wards 3, 4, and 5, while in Temple the post of mayor and council seats for Wards 1 and 2 will be open.
To qualify, candidates must be a resident of the city or ward they choose to represent and must apply at the office of the City Clerk. In Villa Rica, the clerk is Alisa Doyal whose office is at 571 W Bankhead Highway. In Temple, the Clerk is Kristin Etheredge, whose office is at 240 Carrollton St.
In Villa Rica, the qualifying dates are Monday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, August 18. City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and candidates will have to pay a $270 qualifying fee.
In Temple, the qualifying dates are Tuesday, Aug. 16 until Thursday, Aug. 19. The clerk’s office will be open between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The fee to qualify in the mayor’s race is $90, while the fee for the council seats is $72.
State law sets qualification fees set at 3% of the compensation the municipality sets for the office being sought.
None of the incumbent candidates currently holding the posts in either Villa Rica or Temple have announced whether they will seek re-election.
In Villa Rica, Leslie McPherson, who has served on the council since January 2014, currently represents the Ward 3 council seat. Previously, she was one of five appointed members of the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
Ward 3 is located entirely within Carroll County, stretching from the Douglas County border on the east and Old Van Wert Road to the west, and as far north as Red Branch Road and as far south as South Carroll road.
Ward 4 is represented by Michael Young, who is filling out the unexpired term of current Mayor Gil McDougal, who resigned from the council seat to seek the mayor’s office. Young had previously served on the city’s Main Street Advisory Board, the Downtown Development Authority, and the Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
The ward is located almost entirely within the Douglas County side of the city, including all the Mirror Lake community.
Ward 5 is represented by Danny Carter, who was first elected to the council in 2004 to represent Ward 1, which he did until the boundaries were realigned in 2007. He returned to the council in January 2017 to represent the Ward 5 seat.
The ward lies mostly with Carroll County. South of Interstate 20, it is roughly split between Carroll and Douglas counties with Daniel Road as its western border. The rest of the ward lies north of Berry Drive to the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks and west to Villa Trace and Clearview Street.
In Temple, the current mayor is Michael C. Johnson, who was first elected to the post in 2017. He is a former teacher and coach at Temple High School.
The Ward 1 seat is now held by Terron Bivens. She has previously held the post.
The Ward 2 seat is held by Howard Waldon, a long-term council member.
