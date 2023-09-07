It was more than a game.
For most of the year, the Chapel Heights boys scrimmaged each other in Mac and Carol Martin’s front yard. We played football in the fall and baseball began the same week the Braves arrived in West Palm Beach for spring training.
Occasionally, the boys from the adjacent Edgewood Drive and Southgate neighborhoods would venture via their bicycles for a real battle. And, periodically, the boys from Sunset Hills would ask their moms to take the 7-minute car ride across town to square off against us.
It was always a war.
Everyone in these parts knows about famous rivalries whether it’s Auburn versus Alabama or Georgia against Tech. It’s often been described as “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.”
I miss the old days when Carrollton and Central met on the football field. Small town rivalries are the best. The two schools, separated less than two miles apart, set the stage for our area’s biggest matchup among standing room only crowds under the Friday night lights. It was more than the Trojans versus the Lions.
It was the city boys squaring off against the country boys.
Football remains the king sport in West Georgia. However, another sport has skyrocketed in participation these last three years. And, a cross-town rivalry which began quietly in 2011, has emerged as a major local sporting event — the Carrollton Cup.
“In 2011, Andy Austin, Chris Kelly and Taylor Ash birthed the idea of a Ryder Cup style scratch golf tournament between Sunset Hills Country Club and Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club while having lunch at Adamson Square at the Irish Pub,” said Sunset Hills member Shane Miles. “The plan was to involve the best players from each club going head-to-head in a pro-style event. They eventually involved the club pros, Justin Japour and Kevin Gibbs, to assist with scheduling play and making scoreboards.”
The event has continued every year and the squads are tied 6-6. This year will emerge a new leader in the series that’s grown in popularity, especially in recent years.
In 2020, the pandemic hit hard. As people longed to escape their quarantined households, they needed to go outside. While the world suffered, one outdoor sport emerged as the big winner — golf. According to Forbes, “When 2020 was in the books, play finished up an unprecedented 20 percent at private clubs and 12 percent at muni, resort and daily fee public courses.”
Oak Mountain would take home the hardware in the 2011 inaugural year with a final score of 17.5-12.5. The play was split between both courses for the weekend event. Sunset Hills would rebound in year two, winning with the same score of 17.5-12.5 to even the series.
In March 2013, Shane Miles from Sunset Hills and Jeffrey Jenkins of Oak Mountain assumed the leadership roles of leading the Carrollton Cup to become Carroll County’s premiere golf event.
“Shane and I originally met to discuss how we could add Friday night festivities and pairings parties to the event so a sense of camaraderie could be formed and not just another ‘golf tournament,’” said Jenkins. “Since the 2013 Carrollton Cup, we have worked together to make the event as special as we could by adding Captains matches, getting signage made for the event, home team sponsors for the Friday night party, and gifts such as team gear, headcovers and outfits made for everyone in the event. We also opened the event to our community and other visitors, not just club members.”
As the event has evolved, both clubs have worked together to create an event that can continue for future generations.
“In 2022, we formalized a Carrollton Cup Committee which consisted of golf professionals from both clubs, Shane and I,” said Jenkins. “We worked to form a set of bylaws/rules of engagement. Nothing can be changed unless all four members of the committee sign off on a proposed new rule.”
The event began play yesterday and will continue this weekend teeing off at Sunset Hills Country Club on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and concluding the final round on Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
Sunset Hills will be represented by captain Todd Parham and vice captains Daron Young, Joe Whisenant, Chris Laney and Wes Moore. Other team members include John Harman, Donny Wysoczynski, Brandon Bennett, Brandon Hammond, Andy Austin, PJ Rase, Johnny Blankenship, Jim Hughes, Taylor Ash, Shane Miles, Drew Duncan, Wil Rego, assistant pro CJ McCullough and pro Justin Japour. Trace Thompson and Buddy Williams will represent the squad in the senior division.
As for Oak Mountain, the team will be led by captain Colby Houser and vice captains Beau Luckie, Jake Norton, Wesley Cannon and Skip Reeves. Other team members include Lee Heath, Christopher Hicks, Eric Jay Phillips, Don Riggins, Mike Suddeth, Jonathan Jenkins, Andrew Porubiansky, Landon Heath, Zach Lasseter, Jeffey Jenkins, Nick Reschke, Alex Wilborn, assistant pro Daniel Thompson and pro Kevin Gibbs.
“This event has come a long way since its inception,” said Miles. “We had no idea it would become such a hit in our community. Our team is determined to bring back the coveted crystal trophy on a small wooden base after falling short to Oak Mountain last year. It’s still not much to look at since Taylor Ash went to McEver’s Awards and bought it deeply discounted because it had been in their inventory for so long. We could have asked McEver’s to make a really classy trophy, but we’ve kept the original because the beauty it holds now is what it represents and the history that is shown over the last 12 years.”
Again, the public is invited to watch a fantastic rivalry. One way or the other, one club will take the overall lead this weekend.
“To paraphrase the late Lewis Grizzard, this weekend isn’t just a golf match,” said Miles. “It’s much more. It’s our way of life versus theirs.”
Hit ‘em straight boys.
