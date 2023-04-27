It’s a wonderful Sunday afternoon as I type this. My Dad, a proud son of Sand Mountain country folk, would interject in his baritone voice, that a day such as today is “purdee.” In his vernacular, that adjective would do the trick. No need for fancy words and such. “Purdee” would offer the highest aesthetic accolade.

I can still close my eyes and hear him ask, “Boy, you see that pan of biscuits your Granny baked?” He always said this before slathering a dollop or two of some homemade churned butter on a couple of golden, piping-hot cat heads.

