It’s a wonderful Sunday afternoon as I type this. My Dad, a proud son of Sand Mountain country folk, would interject in his baritone voice, that a day such as today is “purdee.” In his vernacular, that adjective would do the trick. No need for fancy words and such. “Purdee” would offer the highest aesthetic accolade.
I can still close my eyes and hear him ask, “Boy, you see that pan of biscuits your Granny baked?” He always said this before slathering a dollop or two of some homemade churned butter on a couple of golden, piping-hot cat heads.
My Dad could toss back his weight in my Granny’s biscuits, each one being cut out just so using a PET Milk can. Two dabs into the flour, push, cut, twist, and repeat. And with the Biddle clan being some big-boned folks, what I’m telling you is a my-hand-up-in-the-air truth.
Boy howdy, those were things “purdee-er” than speckled pups.
Amazing what I can recall while swaying back-and-forth in my parents’ double-rocker, keeping time with the gentle Spring breeze. Somewhere just off the porch on my left, I heard a mockingbird singing a Sunday go-to-meeting tune.
Now, all of this brings me back around to my primary point: Where have I seen - as my Dad would say - those “purdee” things in my life lately?
I’ve got an eyeful here and there of purple climbing Clematises winding their ways up mailboxes on dusty backroads and on country sidewalk trellises and side-yard arbors where life is slower-paced, savored just a bit more. I’ve driven by fields painted purple with Henbits and Creeping Charlies while Jamey Johnson plaintively singing how “a picture’s worth a thousand words” on an FM station.
You see, those memories—be they in black and white or in color—they are mighty “purdee” sights.
My girls bought me a glass-bottled Coke and some hot Planters peanuts almost a week ago. Now, if you ain’t never sampled an icy co-cola mixed with a handful of piquant deliciousness, then, my friend, you ain’t lived. This is as Southern as clapboard siding, tin roofs, Moon Pies, and the Allman Brothers…
“Talking 'bout soulshine…It's better than sunshine…It's better than moonshine…Damn sure better than rain…”
Now that’s “purdee” indeed!
I have a neighbor across the way. Lives on a dirt road across from our home place. His son - we’ll call him Eddie - rides a bike and has a gangly Blue Tick hound named Trixie, who is devoted to his every pedal. Eddie always calls out to me if he sees me out piddling in the yard. He likes to hide out of my line of vision until I scour the grounds and find him. Eddie makes his way up to me, breaking hard in order to disturb the gravel in the drive. He is red-faced, huffing and puffing like the Little Engine that Could.
“Hey! Look at what I got!” He shows me his new lime green Huffy bike. His dog, Trixie, is curled around my leg, her blue-colored tail whipping my left shin something fierce.
“Oh, Eddie! This is a cool bike! I wish I had one like this! My Dad would say it is ‘purdee.’”
“You’re too big for it, Mr. Biddle!” Eddie’s tongue was not firmly planted in his flushed red cheeks, “but I really like it!”
Eddie gave the handlebar brakes a couple of good pumps while placing his size 12’s on the pedals.
“I guess you’re right! It is something!” He said, cracking a smile, leaving me in a cloud of red dust, as he peeled out down his driveway.
I wish more kids nowadays rode bikes and kicked up dust as their dogs excitedly trailed behind them. We’d all be better for it.
And speaking - er, singing - of letting our souls shine, how about one of my former students? We’ll call her Bella Cate. Bella is an open book about her
struggles with addiction. It’s been a helluva one-on-one with the devil himself over the years.
You see, B.C. has been in and out of the system. The same system that has let folks like her down. She’s lost a dear aunt in a house fire; her mother and brother have practically disowned her. She’s been openly mocked by heinously cruel people about town on social media pages. Still, she is a survivor.
“Feels good doing the right thing, without the wrong people,” Bella tells me. She’s clean and busting her tookus to stay that way, she tells me in a recent phone call. B.C. has a steady job and a reliable car, and a village from Roopville to Winder Barrow pulling for her.
“I’m just a phone call away,” I remind her.
“When I finish getting all my ducks in a row, we’re going to grab a bite to eat,” Bella tells me.
I’m always game for some good cookin’, especially if it’s batter and deep-fried in a vat of Wesson’s finest, and even more so if it’s with young ‘uns like Bella Cate.
“Love you, Coach! Thanks for always being there!” She reminds me.
“Love you, too, girl!” The older I get, the more I find the water works come on during happy times.
So, you might say, are going “purdee” good to say the least.
“Purdee” goes a long way with folks. We all stand in need of it. Look around, my friend, and you’ll find it. Could be at Printer’s Ale or a BBQ joint like Sam’s House. Heck, it might happen at Wal-Mart. Or, it could be at home, in your driveway, or on the phone.
“Purdee” sure beats the alternative. And as The Allman Brothers would remind us, it’s “damn sure better than the rain…”
