I remember those halcyon summer days, hazy and hot, but heavenly to me, especially where our Daddy was concerned. He was always working on something — a car, the garden, or tooling around with a lawnmower. If he wasn't working, he was playing with us. It was usually softball or basketball, and possibly tennis. With his long, lanky, and awkward frame towering over as he threw or hit a ball, his feet never left the ground. He was not naturally athletic, but he managed to get good at these things, and he was the best of coaches knowing the balance of toughness and encouragement. He was also a finder.

Back in those days we didn't have Facebook marketplace or Craigslist. We had the Atlanta Advertiser. You could buy it at little gas stations along the way. He would buy them every time they came out and was always looking for a deal. His Daddy — my PawPaw — was a horse trader, I'm not sure how honest. My Daddy got the DNA but had the Holy Spirit. When he showed up, it was like people couldn't help themselves. They had to give him the best price for whatever he wanted. But he definitely had no shame in asking, and therein lies the rub. Many a time, I wanted to run and hide myself, given the audacity he had at making insane offers on things. I've also seen him slip a widow a few extra dollars over a price, rather than work his sales magic when he could have. That was him.

