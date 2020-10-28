Improvements to one of the most heavily traveled thoroughfares in the city will be the subject of an open house meeting tonight.
City officials will discuss a plan for Punkintown Road during the meeting, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 29, at the Villa Rica Public Library, 869 Dallas Highway.
Punkintown has over time become one of the most important roadways in the city, linking the eastern part of town to Highways 61 and 78. About halfway along its roughly 1.5-mile route it becomes known as Mirror Lake Boulevard. South of 78, the thoroughfare is known as Liberty Road and connects to Interstate 20.
This area of town has for the past decade been one of the fastest growing sections of Villa Rica, and Punkintown Road has borne the brunt of that explosive growth. But city officials say that it was never designed for the traffic load that it currently carries.
As a result, there is worry that the road is not safe — both in terms of the speeds at which traffic moves along its points and in terms of construction.
At a Sept. 10 workshop to discuss the 2021 budget, City Manager Tom Barber noted that the roadway has no engineered base; that it is, in fact only “dirt and a top coat.”
What’s more, replacement of the top coat is about the only work the road has received in recent years. Usually roadways are occasionally milled, that is ground down so that the surface is evened and corrected. But Punkintown, Barber said, has not been milled, only its top coat has been replaced at various points, poured over the old surface.
Barber says that the city is on notice that this work must be done, and money has been allocated in the 2021 budget to pay engineers to design improvements. But the actual improvements are estimated to cost around $4 million, money the city does not currently have. Barber, however, has suggested that the work may be paid for through the issuance of general obligation (G.O.) bonds.
In September, Barber outlined a plan to create a new roadway “from dirt up” that would be three lanes wide, and with rebuilt shoulders.
Meanwhile, a study is underway to determine whether the speed limit should be reduced along Punkintown.
Many residents have complained that current traffic, especially heavy trucks taking a shortcut to Highway 61, moves too fast for the safety of those who live along or near the road.
