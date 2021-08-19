Villa Ricans will get a chance to peer into what may be the future of downtown next week, when the latest draft of the city’s Livable Centers Initiative planning study is unveiled to the public.
Last spring, the city qualified for a $100,000 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that is designed to incentivize “local jurisdictions to re-envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places.” The city was required to kick in some matching funds, raising the total project to $120,000.
The grant comes from the Livable Centers Initiative and is for individual projects within a section of the city that includes the Downtown Historic District and the Fullerville Mill District. Those projects could be funded through a pool of federal money administered by the ARC.
The goal of the study is virtually identical with that of the “master plan” for downtown Villa Rica, which was unveiled in June 2016. However, unlike that plan the LCI initiative includes the cash needed to carry the projects forward.
Since January, those conducting the LCI planning study have been reviewing an online survey of residents and holding meetings with citizens and business owners in the downtown and Fullerville Mill districts.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the public will get to see conceptual designs for the plan during an open house to be held between 6-7:30 p.m. at the Holt-Bishop Justice Center, 101 Main St.
Those who attend will be able to provide further input to the plan, which is designed to improve pedestrian traffic in both downtown and Fullerville, as well as adding other amenities to both areas.
In a February meeting of the City Council, Chris Montesinos, the city’s deputy director of Community Development, gave council members and spectators a video presentation of what the city might look like 10 or so years into the future.
The video highlighted features that LCI funding has paid for in other cities, although it was not certain that similar projects might be possible for Villa Rica.
Nevertheless, the video showed a pedestrian bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway line that is like one now in place in Acworth, as well as widened sidewalks along a one-way Temple Street, and a reduced-lane Montgomery Street (Highway 78).
Overall, the visual concept shows tree-lined streets and places where pedestrians can safely cross streets that are now heavy with traffic.
The survey asked residents how often they visit downtown and Fullerville, and how they travel there, whether by car, or by foot. It also asked why they go downtown — if they do so for special events, or because they work or live downtown, or to visit the restaurants or shops.
The survey also asked what would make downtown a “more livable place for residents, a more vibrant destination for visitors, and a more desirable place to do business.”
The LCI plan is like the 2016 “master plan” for downtown that was unveiled in 2016, a concept that is often referred to as the Renaissance Plan because of the state program that sponsored it.
That plan was also based on a months-long survey of Villa Rica residents and also envisioned a downtown space that is friendly to pedestrians, luring residents and visitors alike to shops, dining and entertainment venues.
However, the LCI grant process offers a pathway for how some of the projects on citizens’ ”wish lists” may be fulfilled.
Montesinos has said that the LCI grant program will tie in such previous plans as the Renaissance plan, but expand it outward into the Fullerville area and other points in the city.
