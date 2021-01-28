The developer of a proposed quarry near Whitesburg will appeal the county’s decision not to grant a zoning compliance certificate during a hearing next month. The hearing has been scheduled with the Carroll County Board of Development Appeals for Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m., at the Historic Courthouse, 323 Newnan St.
A Facebook group of residents opposed to the proposed Whitesburg mining operation is asking residents to submit their comments or concerns to the county’s development office by today (Jan. 29).
Birmingham-based developer Green Rock, LLC wants to construct a rock quarry on approximately 360 acres at the intersection of Black Dirt and Hutcheson Roads near Whitesburg. The developer estimates the value of the property to be $20 million.
The proposal drew considerable public criticism, especially from Whitesburg residents and those concerned with the project’s environmental impact on the nearby Chattahoochee River.
Residents who are concerned about the proposed mining operation can submit their comments to County Planner Janet Hyde at jhyde@carrollcountyga.com.
Ashley Hulsey, the county’s communications director, said 34 emails had so far been submitted to Hyde as of Thursday afternoon. Most of them were negative.
An employee with the developer told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that Green Rock is going through the appeals process first to avoid going through with a lawsuit they filed against the county in December. The civil suit was filed by Green Rock on Dec. 18 in Carroll County Superior Court claiming the Board of Commissioners made a change to the county’s zoning ordinance in August that had the effect of preventing the quarry from being developed.
Green Rock is asking that removal of natural materials remain a permitted use on land zoned for agricultural use. The commission had changed that part of the ordinance, making removal of natural resources only permissible in areas zoned industrial.
In order for the state to approve a mining operation, a developer must have a letter by the county planner certifying that the developer’s use of the land complies with its zoning. The Green Rock developer said County Community Development Director Ben Skipper denied his request on Nov. 19.
In denying Green Rock’s application for a certificate of zoning compliance, Skipper noted that “rock quarries are expressly listed as a conditional use in the Industrial zoning district under Carroll County’s Zoning Ordinance.” Without this certificate, the state Department of Natural Resources and its Environmental Protection Division will not grant Green Rock a surface mining permit.
Green Rock also claims in its lawsuit that the county delayed the Development of Regional Impact process to “frustrate the developer’s plans.” Mining operations require these reviews by the Three Rivers Regional Commission because of their potential impact on nearby residents.
Shortly after Whitesburg residents became aware of the project, District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds met with them on July 2 at Banning Mills to discuss the proposed mining operation. He told residents who were upset of having no prior notice that the county was planning to change the development of quarries on agricultural land — but the changes would not retroactively affect the Green Rock development.
A few days later, he and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during their July 7 commission meeting to adopt a 60-day moratorium on accepting new applications and issuing land disturbance and other permits for the removal of minerals and natural materials.
On Aug. 4, Reynolds proposed amending the county’s zoning ordinance to prohibit mining operations on agricultural land. That proposal was unanimously approved by the panel, and the county zoning ordinance’s language was changed so that mining operations would only be allowed in the industrial areas of Carroll.
But by early August, Green Rock said it had already spent $300,000 developing the 362-acre property near Whitesburg for the quarry, according to their lawsuit.
“By making substantial expenditures in reliance on assurances by Carroll County officials that developing the property for the removal of minerals and natural materials was permitted under Sec. 8.1.1(k) of the ordinance, and submitting a DRI application at the direction of Carroll County officials as the first step in Carroll County’s application, Green Rock acquired vested rights in the operation of a quarry,” the suit contends. “For the reasons set forth above, the ordinance as amended on Aug. 4, 2020, was discriminatorily enacted, and therefore unconstitutional.”
