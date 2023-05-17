The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is investigating reports of Cyclospora infection in Northwest Georgia.

In the U.S., people can get sick with cyclosporiasis by eating fresh produce that was grown outside the U.S. and contaminated with Cyclospora. Cyclosporiasis causes an illness that can result in prolonged gastrointestinal (gut) distress, including watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements that can last for weeks. In severe cases, Cyclospora infection can require hospitalization.

Trending Videos