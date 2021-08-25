Since 2016, when a “master plan” showing how Villa Ricans felt their city should look — with tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly streets — the city has seen many other plans for the future of their city.
Now some of those plans may be closer to getting done, thanks to federal money administered through the Atlanta Regional Commission, and funneled through a program called the Livable Centers Initiative.
On Tuesday, city staffers and a consultant showed off the results of a study produced under the Initiative that included a concept plan for downtown and the Fullerville Mill district. The presentation was made during an open house held at the Holt-Bishop Justice Center.
As with the 2016 “Renaissance Plan,” named after the state program that sponsored it, the LCI study was based on community input, including 200 residents who were surveyed online.
The results show that people would like to spend more time downtown and might do so if the area had more sidewalk dining, shops, a dog park and kid-friendly events.
The residents also favor bike and walking trails and closing some side streets to make more pedestrian-friendly areas.
The “wish list” of those surveyed also included more recreation facilities, more greenery and landscaping, and more activities planned for the downtown area.
Although just a concept plan, the diagrams unveiled to the public on Tuesday show downtown transformed into areas of green, thanks to two dramatic changes in the city’s streets.
The concept includes what amounts to a merging of Temple and Main streets into a single thoroughfare that passes in front of the Uncorked on Main and Los Cowboys restaurants, then becomes a serpentine avenue that threads back to the original route of Main Street. Under this plan, the space between Temple and Main would be turned into a tree-edged park, anchored at the North Avenue end by a shaded splash pad water feature.
On either side of the serpentine road will be spaces for people to congregate under shade trees, including one spot where a sculpture of a gold miner would have a home. The city has owned the expensive sculpture made to honor its gold mining past for years, but has had no fixed idea on where it should be located.
Another major change in city streets would be an extension of Cheeves Street across Montgomery Street into a sweeping curve that would cross Highway 78, and connect with West Wilson Street. That would form a parklike section that would include the former Butterballs auto shop. The site, long considered an eyesore among residents, has been the focus of expensive renovation efforts by the city, whose officials would like to see the 80-year plus building become a combination welcome center and retail space.
Scattered around the city would be some new construction as well as older buildings converted to new purposes, including commercial and residential.
Fullerville, a district that was an early 20th century textile and hosiery mill, would be transformed into an area of new developments anchored by the Gold Nugget Trail and the North Loop Bypass.
The Trail is a proposed pedestrian and bike trail that would encircle the city much the way the GreenBelt circles Carrollton. Beside the Trail would be areas for commercial and residential developments made possible by the North Loop Bypass, a much-anticipated new roadway designed to reduce truck traffic downtown.
Chris Montesinos, the city’s deputy director of Community Development, has spearheaded the LCI plan for the city. He said the concept sketch shows how existing conditions in the city could function more efficiently and be more pedestrian friendly.
Making the city easier to navigate by foot is one of the main purposes of the LCI, which identifies specific projects that might be funded through federal money administered by the Atlanta Regional Commission. Last spring, Villa Rica was one of a handful of cities in the area to qualify for the program.
The LCI, Montesinos said, offers a pathway for funding many of the concepts included in the 2016 Renaissance Plan, as well as several other ideas for a new, improved downtown that have been floated in recent years.
“The LCI is not just another plan,” Montesinos said. “It’s a combination of the Renaissance plan. It’s the Gold Nugget Trail [master plan]. It’s the urban redevelopment plan that was done for the Walton development [a redevelopment of Old Town Homes]. It’s a combination of a number of plans, to take the best things out of each one, put it in a singular document, and position it to a point where we can actually apply for funds to pay for this. It’s a tremendous value-add for the taxpayer.”
Montesinos added that he expects that a final report of the concept plan will be presented to the City Council in October.
The next month, he said, the ARC will announce a call for projects, giving the city the opportunity to apply for the funding needed to begin implementing the projects identified in the LCI study.
