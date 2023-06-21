The Villa Rica Police Department has become the target of scrutiny regarding the targets that were used during their Firearms Safety Class on June 17, 2023.
VRPD shared photos and videos from the class in which every target that was used resembled a middle aged black man. Members of the community expressed outrage on social media by the decision of the target that was used
In a statement issued by the Villa Rica Police Department on Facebook, Chief Michael Mansour said, “The Villa Rica Police Department strives to be conscious of how our relationship with our community members has a direct impact on our effectiveness within the community we serve.”
The targets which were sold to Villa Rica by Law Enforcement Targets, Inc. are listed on their website as IALEFI which means International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors. According to the description, these training targets are designed specifically for IALEFI. The Times-Georgian reached out to the manufacturer but was unable to get a response from the company.
“The targets utilized in our recent firearms class depict realistic human images and were part of a package which included target images of people from various ethnic groups,” Mansour said. “It was never our intention to be insensitive, inflammatory, or offensive to anyone.”
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal spoke on the issue as well.
“I’d like to speak to you about the offensive post on the Villa Rica Police Department Facebook page that so many have commented on,” McDougal stated. “I am personally embarrassed by it, and as soon as it was brought to my attention last night, I and other city staff began to address this situation.”
McDougal promised an investigation.
“This administration will be asking our human resources director and the city attorney to select an outside organization to review how this entire incident came about, not just the post itself,” he said.
McDougal also said that VRPD would be removing the photos.
“Meanwhile, we are removing the video and images from the post but I have directed that the comments to remain so that people can freely express their opinions about it.”
Since the statement the photos have been fully taken off of the page as McDougal said.
“This incident does not reflect the values of this community,” McDougal continued, “and I will keep you informed as this process continues.”
