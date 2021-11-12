PTVO at CES raise $90,000 to renovate playground

The Parent Teacher Volunteer Organization at Carrollton Elementary raised $90,000 in order to renovate the school’s pre-existing playground.
A few years ago, parents involved in the organization made a commitment to upgrade all playground equipment at the school.
“Our initial goal was to replace the older wooden structure,” said PTVO president Kristen Gill.
To raise funds for the renovation, the school held several fundraisers. In addition to raising $90,000, Gill said that Carrollton’s Superior Playgrounds donated a playground to the school which helped start the renovation process.
“Their building burned down a few years ago and they received a lot of support from the Carrollton community to help them rebuild,” said Gill.
“They wanted to do something to give back and help others. Donating a playground to CES was one way to do that. We are so grateful for the relationship we have with them and have enjoyed working with them through this renovation process.”
Due to shipping delays, Gill said a portion of the playground is not yet complete.
“We have the remaining pieces of equipment ordered and are hopeful everything will be installed by the start of next year,” said Gill.
“Kids are already enjoying what has been done and we are excited for the project to be completed.”
Kylie Carroll, CES principal added that the school is very grateful for the PTVO’s dedication and involvement.
“We have been fortunate to have a long-term commitment from PTVO to support ongoing playground upgrades,” said Carroll. “The playground additions positively benefit all our tiny Trojans.”
