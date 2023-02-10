Softball
Due to the rain forecasted throughout the Southeast this weekend, UWG Softball’s Saturday doubleheader at USC Aiken has been cancelled.
It was set to be the Wolves’ first true road test after five neutral site games to open the 2023 campaign. Now, the Wolves look ahead to the home opener which is set for Tuesday, February 14 against Georgia Southwestern.
The Wolves will host the Hurricanes at University Softball Field for a 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day doubleheader.
The weather for this weekend in Carrollton is looking worse than expected and has forced another schedule change for UWG Baseball and their series with Carson-Newman.
All games for this weekend have been moved to one single game on Monday, February 13, at 4 p.m. Stay tuned to @uwgbaseball on twitter and uwgathletics.com for any further updates to the schedule.
