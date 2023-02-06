Tickets are on sale for Carrollton High School’s 36th annual Ben Scott Sports Auction. The auction will be held on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. Admission is $100 and includes two tickets to the event as well as all-you-can-eat hors d’oeuvres and drinks throughout the night. Tickets can be purchased from a coach, booster club board member, or online.
For the online edition, the link is provided here: https://cabc.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/BenScottAuction2023/Admission/tabid/1346121/Default.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.