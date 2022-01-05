The Carrollton City School System have modified protocols as students begin their second semester to ensure COVID-19 infections remain low in the schools.
On the other hand, Carroll County School officials say they will continue to use the enhanced health and safety measures that’s been in place since the start of the pandemic.
Superintendent Mark Albertus sent emails to parents on Tuesday to notify both the parents and students about the modified protocols.
The school system plans to utilize a modified meal service in the cafeteria that consists of students at Carrollton Upper Elementary, Carrollton Elementary, and Carrollton Junior High having breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.
On the other hand, students at the high school will participate in alternate lunch service in the cafeteria like the beginning of the school year.
Albertus said the schools will continue to practice social distancing in the classrooms, continue their sanitizing protocols, as well as recommend students and staff to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
“Vaccines are now available for ages five and up,” said Albertus. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this option.
“Sending your children to school sick can greatly impact the health of others and require unnecessary quarantine for healthy students. If your child is sick, please keep him/her at home until symptoms have resolved.”
Also in the letter, Albertus said the decisions made by school officials in regards to mitigation are fluid.
“We will always make decisions that are in the best interest of our students and staff in order to keep kids on campus learning,” said Albertus. “Should circumstances require us to modify our practices in the future, we will do so.”
At the county schools, hand sanitizer will be available at all school campuses and on the buses. High touch surfaces and common areas will be disinfected frequently.
Additionally, county officials said that physical distancing will be encouraged when practical, good hygiene practices will be expected and reinforced regularly, sharing of supplies and electronic devices will be limited, as well as staff monitoring for signs and symptoms of illness.
“We also work closely with our local and state health officials regarding our COVID protocols to ensure the well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority,” said Superintendent Scott Cowart.
