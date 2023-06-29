Members of the Villa Rica community as well as civic and NAACP leaders gathered at The Mill Ampitheater in Villa Rica on Thursday to protest the use by the Villa Rica Police Department of shooting range targets that depicted the likenesses of black men.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Property owners salty over tax valuations
- Chase begins in Whitesburg and ends in crash near Carrollton
- Alabama gang member found guilty of 2020 murder
- Carrollton boasts top disc golf course in Georgia
- Temple man charged with arson
- Juvenile arrested for shooting at police from stolen car
- Man arrested for using former employer's gas card
- ART TAKEOVER
- Carrollton man arrested after foot chase
- Annexation, rezoning tops council discussions
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.