Villa Rica residents can expect an upgrade to Prospector Park in downtown Villa Rica as soon as this summer. The upgrade to the underutilized green space at the southeast corner of North Avenue and Main Street would be the first project as a part of the city’s Renaissance Strategic plan.

According to the press release, Prospector Park was one of five locations studied by the Georgia Conservancy, who gave the Villa Rica City Council a plan going forward during the March 14 council meeting. The park will undergo either an update to the landscape and amenities or could potentially be a complete redesign of the park. The decision is dependent on which options members of the Main Street Design Committee decides is the most practical.

Trending Videos