Villa Rica residents can expect an upgrade to Prospector Park in downtown Villa Rica as soon as this summer. The upgrade to the underutilized green space at the southeast corner of North Avenue and Main Street would be the first project as a part of the city’s Renaissance Strategic plan.
According to the press release, Prospector Park was one of five locations studied by the Georgia Conservancy, who gave the Villa Rica City Council a plan going forward during the March 14 council meeting. The park will undergo either an update to the landscape and amenities or could potentially be a complete redesign of the park. The decision is dependent on which options members of the Main Street Design Committee decides is the most practical.
The Georgia Conservancy has also presented plans similar to Prospector Park for South Candler Street and Alley, West Temple Street, and Temple/Main streets.
In 2016, Villa Rica initiated a project, called the Renaissance Strategic Visioning Plan, which allowed citizens to give their input on what amenities and programs would make Villa Rica their ideal community. The project found that citizens wanted Villa Rica to have a greener, more walkable downtown.
However, no funding was created to make the projects possible.
Since the Renaissance Strategic Visioning Plan findings were released, Villa Rica began seeking grants and other sources of funding to make the citizens' vision a reality. In May 2020, a key piece of funding fell into place when the city received a federal grant through the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Cities Initiative(LCI). One of the LCI program's purposes is to ito fund projects that will bring the city of Villa Rica closer to what is envisioned by the Renaissance Plan.
One of the projects that the city has partnered with the Georgia Conservatory is to complete the Villa Rica Placemaking and Alleyway Activation. The project, which will cost approximately $75,000, will find opportunities for Villa Rica to use public art, public spaces, and private alleys to make downtown Villa Rica more attractive and accessible to residents who want to go shopping or enjoy entertainment offered in the downtown area.
The City of Villa Rica was named as one of the freshman communities in the Georgia Placemaking Collaborative’s 2023 program by the Georgia Municipal Association(GMA) and the Georgia Cities Foundation (GCF).
The purpose of the Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative is to provide communities with education, facilitation, technical assistance, networking, peer learning, and incentives to help identify their community assets and develop a locally based placemaking strategy over the course of a two-year place-based economic development program. The Placemaking Collaborative goal is to assist communities similar to Villa Rica in finding projects that can reflect not just the current culture of a community but the historic character as well. The program assists selected cities develop durable, local partnerships and to address their most important economic and quality of life issues.
A this time, a timetable has not been established by Villa Rica officials for the implementation of the Prospector Park Plan and other projects that comprise the Placemaking Plan.
