A wide—ranging discussion on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Carroll County Schools System and KidsPeace if a disaster should occur at the school in Bowdon and an evacuation of the school’s facilities could be necessary highlighted discussion at Monday night’s February work session of the Carroll County Board of Education.

Also, an easement request from Ozier Rentals, Inc., an update of construction projects underway across the school district by Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Terry Jones, and a review of the proposed calendars for school years 2023—24 and 2024—25 were on the agenda for the open meeting before the BOE adjourned for an executive session.

