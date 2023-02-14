A wide—ranging discussion on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Carroll County Schools System and KidsPeace if a disaster should occur at the school in Bowdon and an evacuation of the school’s facilities could be necessary highlighted discussion at Monday night’s February work session of the Carroll County Board of Education.
Also, an easement request from Ozier Rentals, Inc., an update of construction projects underway across the school district by Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Terry Jones, and a review of the proposed calendars for school years 2023—24 and 2024—25 were on the agenda for the open meeting before the BOE adjourned for an executive session.
In regard to the MOU with KidsPeace that is under consideration, the proposed agreement notes that in case a disaster, either natural or man—made, should occur that would necessitate the evacuation of students, teachers, and staff from the school campus, the agreement would allow KidsPeace the use of physical facilities at Bowdon Middle School for a temporary evacuation site.
Additionally noted, the agreement does not include overnight accommodations or any obligation by the Carroll County Schools to provide food or beverage services at the evacuation site, if needed and possible.
Several other stipulations are noted in the MOU, including that KidsPeace would exercise reasonable care and control of its students, faculty, and staff when using the Carroll County Schools—owned facilities on the Bowdon Middle School campus.
Board Member Bart Cater, who represents District 6 that includes Bowdon, voiced his disapproval of the proposed agreement, saying that the school’s primary concern and mandate “should be to provide a safe environment for our students.”
Board Chairman Bryant Turney said in a brief phone call with the Times—Georgian on Tuesday, “There is no question that everyone wants a safe environment for all of our students. I just think that we can get this done to protect all our kids (in the Bowdon area).”
The proposal, according to Chairman Turner, could come up for a vote at the board’s March work session on March 13.
In a completely different matter at Monday’s meeting, an easement request from Ozier Rentals to connect the company’s sewer line located at 1240 Highway 166 with the City of Bowdon’s sewer main located on Carroll County School system property at 129 Jonesville Road in Bowdon, the BOE approved the original easement request in 2021.
However, since Ozier never had the work done, the District recommended that the Board update its approval for the easement that is outlined in a property plat that was attached to the agreement.
CONSTRUCTION PROJECT UPDATES
Assistant Superintendent for of Administrative and Support Services Terry Jones provided the following construction updates to the Board:
HVAC Projects at BHS, THS, & VRH — The duct work penetrations have been covered to provide protection from exposure until the unit arrive sometime in April. At Bowdon High, the conduits are in place for the new transformer. This project is funded through the 2023 general fund.
Bay Springs Middle — The new bus lane was completed in December and buses begun using the drive as of January 3, 2022. Sod has been installed on the shoulders of the bus lane and the detention pond has been cleaned out. The new head wall has also been installed. This project was funded through the 2023 general fund.
Temple Middle — The rainy conditions over the past few weeks has slowed progress on the six—classroom addition at Temple Middle. Contractors have been unable to conduct the proof rolling due to the wet conditions. Unless conditions improve over the next few weeks, this addition may not be ready for the first day of school next fall. Contractors have been able to work on some of the interior renovations during the wet season. This project will be funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Ithica Elementary — The six—classroom addition at Ithica Elementary is actually ahead of schedule. The slab has been poured and contractors are erecting steel now. The steel should be completed by the end of this week. This is a SPLOST V Project.
Central Elementary — This project includes a three—classroom addition, and an addition to the cafeteria, new HVAC installation in part of the existing classroom wing, and new roofing on part of an existing classroom wing. Unfortunately, this project is now in danger of not meeting opening day next fall due to the weather as well. Contractors are still working to move some of the utilities in order to make room for the cafeteria addition. They are hoping to take down the exterior wall of the cafeteria during winter break. This project is funded through state capital outlay, SPLOST VI and General Fund dollars.
Sand Hill Elementary — The County has agreed to partner with the district on creating double stacking lanes on district property parallel to the entrance of the car rider drop off/pickup line. Once the power company relocates the power pole, the county will begin grading for the additional lanes.
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting for February this Thursday night b. 6:30 p.m.at the Carroll County Schools Performing rts Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.