2-AAAAAAA (6)

Campbell

Carrollton

East Coweta

Osborne

Pebblebrook

Westlake

7-AAAAA (7)

Calhoun

Cartersville

Cass

Dalton

Hiram

Villa Rica

Woodland, Cartersville

7-AAAA (6)

Cedartown

Central, Carroll

Heritage, Catoosa

Northwest Whitfield

Sonoraville

Southeast Whitfield

 6-AAA (9)

Adairsville

Bremen

Coahulla Creek

LaFayette

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Murray County

North Murray

Ridgeland

Ringgold

5-AA (5)

Callaway

Haralson County

Heard County

Rockmart

Temple

 6-A Public (11)

Armuchee

Atlanta Classical*

Bowdon

DeKalb School of the Arts*

Drew Charter School*

Fulton Leadership Academy*

Georgia School for Deaf*

Gordon Lee

Mt. Zion, Carroll

Stilwell Arts*

Trion

*non-football playing school

https://www.ghsa.net/sites/default/files/documents/reclassification/Region_Alignment_for_2022-2024.pdf

 

 

 

 

 

 

 