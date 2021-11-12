2-AAAAAAA (6)
Campbell
Carrollton
East Coweta
Osborne
Pebblebrook
Westlake
7-AAAAA (7)
Calhoun
Cartersville
Cass
Dalton
Hiram
Villa Rica
Woodland, Cartersville
7-AAAA (6)
Cedartown
Central, Carroll
Heritage, Catoosa
Northwest Whitfield
Sonoraville
Southeast Whitfield
6-AAA (9)
Adairsville
Bremen
Coahulla Creek
LaFayette
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Murray County
North Murray
Ridgeland
Ringgold
5-AA (5)
Callaway
Haralson County
Heard County
Rockmart
Temple
6-A Public (11)
Armuchee
Atlanta Classical*
Bowdon
DeKalb School of the Arts*
Drew Charter School*
Fulton Leadership Academy*
Georgia School for Deaf*
Gordon Lee
Mt. Zion, Carroll
Stilwell Arts*
Trion
*non-football playing school
https://www.ghsa.net/sites/default/files/documents/reclassification/Region_Alignment_for_2022-2024.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.