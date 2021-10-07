Douglas County property owners will be getting their tax bills from the county a little later than normal this year.
The tax commissioner’s office said in a Facebook post that property tax bills will be mailed out no later than Oct. 15. The exact date bills will be mailed had not been determined as of earlier this week, according to Phyllis Banks-Whitley, public information officer for the county.
The bills will be due 60 days from the date the bills go in the mail, according to Banks-Whitley.
Property tax bills are normally mailed out by Sept. 15 and are due back Nov. 15.
However, the bills are being delayed this year by COVID-19, according to the Facebook post by the tax commissioner’s office.
Asked for more details about the delay, Banks-Whitley responded that Tax Commissioner Greg Baker said, “it is due to vendors being short-staffed.”
For more information, visit https://www.douglastax.org or call 770-920-7272.
