The Carroll County Board of Tax Assessors (BOTA) has mailed out annual notices to Carroll County taxpayers regarding the valuation of the their property for tax year 2023 which is the valuation as of January 1, 2023.
Carroll County Chief Assessor Hubert Sparks spoke with the Times-Georgian to explain why taxpayers will see what is a much higher value than previous years.
“Since January 1, 2022, for the first six months of the year, sale prices have increased approximately 30% on average. After the six months that leveled off at sale price remained stable for the rest of the year,” said Sparks. “The increase that people are seeing on their notice is reflective of that increase that occurred in the first six months of 2022. That’s based on value only.”
According to a Notice to Taxpayers from the BOTA, a majority of notices were mailed out on June 16. However, for taxpayers who are unhappy with their assessment, the notice does note that an appeal process is possible.
“In cases where the taxpayer disagrees with the stated valuation and wish to formally challenge it, every taxpayer has the right to file a formal, written appeal with the Board of Assessors within 45 days of the date of the assessment notice.”
Sparks also spoke about the estimated tax that people will see at the bottom of their current notice.
“The estimate tax at the bottom of the assessment notice is current value times last year’s millage rate. Milage rate has not been set yet.”
Milage rate is expected to be set by August by the schools, county, and municipalities. Sparks did add that, “A value increase does not necessarily and does not always constitute a tax increase.”
The Carroll County BOTA did note that there was a reason for the rise and clarified that this was not a thing happening in just Carroll County but a state and national situation.
“As many citizens are already aware, sale prices in Carroll County (and across most of the nation) have been on the rise, and average property values have been increasing as a direct result.”
Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan made a statement that addressed the issue as well.
"I understand property owners are very upset with the assessment notices they have received this week," Morgan said. "As Chairman,
I will present to the Board of Commissioners in August to again roll back the millage rate to help ease the burden and I hope that all other governing authorities will follow suit."
Haralson County’s Chief Assessor, Bob McPherson spoke with the Times-Georgian as well.
“We will be mailing out our notices next week and there has been an increase in values," he said.
“Last year we didn’t go up a whole lot. We had to go up more this year because of what the real estate market is," McPhereson said. "There’s going to be some increased values, but the increases here in Haralson County are going to impact these newer houses a lot more than any houses that have been here for say 20 or 30 years or so.”
McPherson also discussed the reason for the rise in value of newer homes.
“We may have a new house in a subdivision in Bremen that we may value at $270,000, and they turn around and they're selling for $410,000, " said McPherson. “In order for us to comply with the guidelines and the rules of the Georgia Department of Revenue we have to try to increase our values to reflect the market.”
McPherson did assure that he thinks that the values should still be below Carroll County, Paulding County and Polk County.
