Progress is continuing on several construction projects across the Carroll County School System as 2022 comes to a close, according to Terry Jones, assistant of administrative and support services.
The following is an updated list of on-going projects provided by Jones:
HVAC Project at Bowdon High School, Temple High School & Villa Rica High School- All of the exterior duct work has been completed. The spiral duct on the interior has been painted and the grills have been installed. Contractors are currently working to install wall panels on the exterior chase. The HVAC Units should be on site in February. This project is funded through the 2023 general fund.
Bay Springs Middle School - The new bus lane is scheduled to open January 1st to start the second semester. Contractors have completed the curb backfield and are currently working on grassing the area and hauling off excess materials. This project is being funded through the 2023 general fund.
Temple Middle School - Titleist Building Systems have completed the install and backfill of new storm lines and structures. The building pad is at sub grade for the new 6 classroom addition. They will begin digging footings for the addition over the next week. This project will be funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Ithica Elementary School - J&R Construction has installed the detention pond for the new 6 classroom addition and are currently working to get the building pad to sub grade prior to digging footings. This is a SPLOST V Project.
Central Elementary School - Titleist Building Systems was approved at the November Board Meeting as the contractor for the three-classroom addition, addition to the cafeteria, and renovation (HVAC & Roofing) to an existing portion of the Central Elementary classroom space. Contractors are currently working to obtain permitting and staging of equipment on site. This project is funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.