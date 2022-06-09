Special to the Times-Georgian
Professional Park Medical Services is excited to announce the installation of CareTrack Health’s Patient Adherence System available for Medicare patients. CareTrack will help Professional Park prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption.
“CareTrack’s system will allow us to improve patients’ overall care in between office visits,” said Professional Park Medical Services COO Sebastian Mason. “The extensive data we have access to means that we can see health changes in real-time and have all the patient’s information at our fingertips to make proactive decisions.”
The CareTrack solution offers a number of benefits for Professional Park, such as improving patient out-of-office adherence, maintaining provider control of the care plan, reducing surprises for providers, improving quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence and fully utilizing and providing greater staff support.
“CareTrack developed our patient adherence platform to coordinate a consistent healthcare plan that ensures practices like Professional Park work from the same playbook to keep patients healthier,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “As a Carrollton-based company, we are proud to see that Professional Park clearly cares about providing the best care available to our local Medicare population.”
For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com. For more information about Professional Park Medical Services, please visit www.health-caring.net.
