This is Douglas

Producer/Director Dominic Goodie headed to Florida to study film and writing before settling in Douglasville, where he now continues to push and pursue his film career.

 Special

With Georgia becoming a big draw for movie and TV productions, due largely to having risen to the top of list of states that offer the best tax incentives nationwide to that industry, metro Atlanta is increasingly a destination to those that work both in front and behind the cameras.

Both Douglasville and Douglas County factor into this for a growing population as an appealing locale and for its proximity to Atlanta.

Trending Videos