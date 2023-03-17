University of West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael announced the process for the search in selecting the department's next head women's soccer coach.
A national search is currently underway for the program's fifth head coach. More information, including application procedures can be found here.
"The Women's Soccer program at the University of West Georgia is clearly on the rise. We are looking for the next leader to guide this team to elevated outcomes," Carmichael said.
Carmichael expects candidates from across the country and across multiple levels of collegiate soccer and beyond to have interest in the position.
"Conference and National-level success is an expectation for this program and we are looking for a leader bold enough to take that challenge on head long," Carmichael added.
UWG's soccer program has been elevated under previous head coach Stacey Balaam, who departed for an assistant coach at Division I Vanderbilt. Under Balaam, the program reached the Gulf South Conference Championship match in 2021, and won 40 games since 2017.
Jacob Crawford, who was hired as an assistant coach earlier in 2023, has been named the interim head coach. During the search process, Crawford will guide the program through their spring schedule, recruiting, and off-season team functions.
