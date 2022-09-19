SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Douglas County Probate Office will have a booth at the September Saturdays event on Sept. 24, 2022 at the Douglas County Courthouse at 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Douglas County Probate Office will have a booth at the September Saturdays event on Sept. 24, 2022 at the Douglas County Courthouse at 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
Probate Judge Christina J. Peterson will be offering free wedding ceremonies for couples wanting to get married on that day.
All couples wanting to participate must obtain their marriage license from the Douglas County Probate Court prior to the event.
Information about how to obtain a marriage license can be found at https://www.celebratedouglascounty.com/219/Probate-Court and couples may also begin their marriage license application online there as well.
In order to register for a free ceremony with Judge Peterson, contact swallace@douglascountyga.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.