The Carroll County Correctional Institute is a private county prison that houses state inmates, while a lot of those inmates provide general labor supporting the local government and are given the resources to rehabilitate.
The prison, located at 96 Horsley Mill Road, is run by Warden Otis Wilson, who commutes from Alabama, and has been an employee of the facility for over 20 years.
The prison is able to house up to 246 inmates, all male, while the state pays the county $22 a day to do so.
“In the state, you have two classes of inmates and institutions. You have them in the state prison. The state prison, they usually don’t come out, they stay in the walls. That is the difference between this county camp,” Wilson said. “We are a county camp with state inmates. Therefore this gives the inmates a chance while they’re serving their sentence if they’re medium [security] and below and low level crimes to come here and go out on a work detail.”
There are programs on the state and federal levels that are offered to prisoners as resources for them to overcome challenges that they were presented with before their sentence like fatherhood accountability, staying consistent with a job and obtaining proper documentation like identification cards.
“The state is trying to get everyone’s license back. It’s an individual basis because some owe fines and whatever. But, the state is working to get their identification back,” Wilson said. “Governor [Nathan] Deal did all this and he was excellent. So that when they leave we hand them a license or state photo ID. They don’t have to go through all that.”
All state inmates are eligible for federal programs regardless of their location, but for state programs they are only eligible while in Georgia.
“A federal inmate is for the whole United States. We don’t have no federal inmates here,” Wilson said. “A state [inmate], he did a crime in the state of Georgia.”
The goal is for the inmates to prepare for their release while serving their sentence by learning new skills, creating positive habits while breaking old ones, receiving counseling and doing real world jobs for the county.
“This is just us now, this ain’t the other county camp. I went to the DMV and got an old driver’s license book, old CDL book, and motorcycle book and tell them to study this, so that when you get out you already know the test, you just got to do the driving part. You had the book while you was sitting here,” Wilson said.
There are multiple work detail crews for the prisoners, also known as trustees, to be a part of that serve Carroll County. A work detail crew consists of a county employee along with one to 12 inmates supervised by a prison officer.
All of the county parks have an inmate crew that comes to perform maintenance and clean, along with county buildings and property that also receive assistance from inmates with building maintenance and keeping the outside properties grass cut and clean of trash.
“This benefits the county and the inmates,” Wilson said.
Inmates work with the Carroll County Public Works Department to do tasks such as paving roads and all other duties performed by public works. They maintain the animal shelter, perform mechanic work on county cars like the police vehicles and prepare meals for county meetings.
“This gives them an opportunity, if they act right, to go out and work on work details according to their skill. If they don’t have any skill, I encourage them to get out there and develop some skill and a work habit of getting up,” Wilson said.
The labor done for the county by the inmates saves Carroll County “a multi-million dollar figure,” according to Wilson.
Wilson mentioned how some civilians may have concerns about inmates working around the community, but there are over 200,000 Georgians “on paper” by being on parole or probation. Essentially, an inmate on a work detail is the same since most are approaching the end of their sentences.
When inmates do not follow directions, display poor behavior or are using drugs, they will be removed from their work detail and sent back to a traditional state prison.
Wilson stated that “the average age, a traumatic experience or a religious conversion” can determine when an inmate learns that they do not want to return, but ultimately, “it varies.”
“It’s difficult,” Wilson said, “but it’s not impossible because everyone has a mind to think for themselves.”
