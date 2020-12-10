The University of West Georgia offers one of the nation’s most outstanding online MBA programs, according to The Princeton Review.
The education services company profiles the school in its list of Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2021. The UWG Richards College of Business earned the 49th spot on the ranking list.
The list, which is the company’s sixth annual ranking of online MBA programs and a part of The Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools for 2021 project, was released earlier this month.
Dr. Faye McIntyre, dean of the Richards College of Business and Sewell Chair of Private Enterprise, said the recognition is a great honor.
“A large portion of the Princeton Review ranking is based on student response to surveys, so we are especially pleased that our students and graduates appreciate the time and effort the amazing faculty of the Richards College of Business has put into creating a world-class MBA program,” McIntyre said.
Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, said the ranking is well-deserved.
“We strongly recommend UWG’s Richards College of Business as an outstanding choice for anyone aspiring to earn an MBA online,” said Franek. “UWG’s program is exceptionally strong academically, and it maximizes technology that enables students to interact with and learn from faculty and students all over the world.”
The Princeton Review chose the 50 online MBA programs and tallied its ranking list based on data from the company’s 2019-20 surveys of administrators at more than 125 business schools offering online MBAs.
The company also factored in data from its 2019-20 surveys of more than 6,000 students enrolled in online MBA programs. More than 60 data points were weighted to determine the list and rankings. The criteria focused on five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms and career outcomes.
The Princeton Review’s website features in-depth profiles of the 50 online MBA programs on the list.
