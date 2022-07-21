Riley Presnell Mug

Riley Presnell

A familiar face will be taking over as Central's baseball coach following the departure of long-time coach Wes Shiver, as assistant coach Riley Presnell has been promoted as head coach.

"I am really excited and fortunate for the opportunity to lead this group of guys," said Presnell. "This is a dream job of mine! I appreciate the administration’s trust in me to get the job done here at Central High School."

