A familiar face will be taking over as Central's baseball coach following the departure of long-time coach Wes Shiver, as assistant coach Riley Presnell has been promoted as head coach.
"I am really excited and fortunate for the opportunity to lead this group of guys," said Presnell. "This is a dream job of mine! I appreciate the administration’s trust in me to get the job done here at Central High School."
"The overall plan for Central baseball is to create a culture of hard work and competition that allows each player to be ready when their number is called."
Coach Presnell started his coaching career with a three-year stint as an assistant at Locust Grove, where his teams had both an elite-eight appearance and a final-four appearance in the state playoffs.
He then moved to Central High School to be an assistant and pitching coach, where he has served for the past two years.
"From being around two different head coaches and two different playing styles of baseball has really allowed me to take what I like from each program and make it my own," he said.
Before his coaching career, Presnell gained valuable experience as a player, as well.
"I graduated from Dutchtown High School in Henry County and played baseball at both the high school and collegiate level," he said. "I played two years of baseball at Columbus State University before transferring to Piedmont University for two years and finishing out my playing career there as a pitcher."
Presnell's move to the head coach position is, of course, following 11-year head coach Shiver's move to Lee County earlier this month.
"Coach Shiver is a great friend of mine. I was really fortunate to be able to get to work with him and get to know him, his wife Amber and their three children during my time here at Central."
"I look forward to talking more baseball with him in the future and maybe even playing him down at Lee County somewhere down the road. I wish him and his family nothing but the best of luck!"
When asked about his coaching style, Presnell said, "I like to compete. I like for the kids to compete on a daily basis. We have to learn how to win and be humble, but how to lose and make those adjustments in order to be better next time."
"We are going to work incredibly hard as a coaching staff and get the most out of the kids, and they’re going to get the most out of us in return."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.