President approves disaster declaration for Spalding

Pine Hill Road and portions of Ellis Road were blocked Tuesday morning to allow electric crews working to restore power into these areas.

 PHOTO BY ALEXANDER CAIN

GRIFFIN — Spalding and six other counties affected by Thursday’s severe storms and tornadoes can now receive federal assistance as President Joe Biden approved overnight a major disaster declaration.

