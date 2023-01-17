President approves disaster declaration for Spalding

GRIFFIN — Spalding and six other counties affected by Thursday’s severe storms and tornadoes can now receive federal assistance as President Joe Biden approved overnight a major disaster declaration.
The action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Spalding, Butts, Henry, Meriwether, Jasper, Newton and Troup counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the affected counties .
Lastly, federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures throughout the state.
During an emergency meeting of city commissioners Tuesday morning, City Manager Jessica O’Connor said FEMA resources are currently on the way and will be announced as they come in. For now, residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
“We have a lot of work to do,” O’Connor said.
Other updates received this morning include:
As of 8:39 a.m. Monday, O'Connor said around 2,600 residents remain without power.
Crews are going street by street replacing poles. Ellis Road and Pine Hill Road were blocked Monday morning in order for electric crews to work in these areas, she added.
- Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation reported 1,784 customers were still without power Monday morning. At the height of the outage, more than 27,000 customers were without power.
- Comcast has brought its mobile Xfinity Wifi van to Griffin. Residents, including non-Xfinity customers, who are in range of the van are able to receive free internet access. According to Comcast, residents can visit the van and receive free Wi-Fi service between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The van’s Wi-Fi can accommodate up to 300 users at a time.
More updates will be provided by the Griffin Daily News as we receive them throughout Tuesday.
