Something Robert Blakemore said last week at the Bowdon Area Historical Society meeting rang a big bell with me, and I hope it will with you, too - especially those of you who are a part of my aging “Baby Boomer” generation.

Robert is president of the Carroll County Genealogical Society and was presenting a program to the historical society on the work of this group which has and is collecting, preserving and storing vital genealogical information about Carroll County and its residents and institutions.

