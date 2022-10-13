Something Robert Blakemore said last week at the Bowdon Area Historical Society meeting rang a big bell with me, and I hope it will with you, too - especially those of you who are a part of my aging “Baby Boomer” generation.
Robert is president of the Carroll County Genealogical Society and was presenting a program to the historical society on the work of this group which has and is collecting, preserving and storing vital genealogical information about Carroll County and its residents and institutions.
What Robert said that resonated with me is that each time a person passes away, especially one of the older generation, a wealth of information - an “encyclopedia,” he said - is lost unless that person or the person’s family has recorded his or her story and, too, their link in the family’s “tree.”
He said that as a young person attending annual family reunions, he, like a lot of other young folks then and now, wasn’t particularly interested in sitting around listening to the “old folks” relate family stories and history. But now he wishes he had listened, and not only paid attention but taken notes to preserve those stories and bits of information that tie him to his family now and those who set the path before them.
As I have grown older, now just a couple of days away from almost three-quarters of a century of living, I have developed a greater interest in my ancestors, my family tree, but know little about it. I don’t recall any family reunions when I was small. Immediate family like uncles and aunts lived nearby, but larger gatherings were usually only at, sadly, funerals for relatives when it was too late to learn about the one who had gone on and how he or she was a part of me.
As I wrote here a few years ago, I did not know any of my grandparents; I vaguely remember seeing one of my grandmothers when I must have been very young. I certainly didn’t know any of my great grandparents.
Thanks to my longtime friend Larry Braggs, I learned a lot about my great grandfather on my mother’s side, James Riley (J. R.) Marlow. It turns out that then I lived only a little over two miles from where he once lived, and he is buried in the Carrollton city cemetery.
My friend sent me information he found online which included an obituary and photo of Great Grandfather Marlow. Such information can be found through the local genealogical society at www.ccgsga.org.
The obituary listed some interesting facts about the man who was born in 1833 and died in 1917, two years before my mother was born.
He was a veteran of the Civil War as a member of Company D, 41st Regiment Infantry, C.S.A. He was seriously injured and lost a leg while fighting, and was later captured during the battle of Perryville, Ky. and exchanged at Point City, Va., according to the obit.
J.R. Marlow was married to Mary Elizabeth Carter Marlow and lived in the Beulah Church area of Carroll County until 1892.
Another interesting fact in the obituary was that he later bought a house on Stewart Street that once belonged to Henry Curtis who sold the land for the new county seat of Carroll County in 1827.
That house is located on West Avenue and is the headquarters for the Carroll County Historical Society.
Other than learning a lot about my great grandfather, after this was written I heard from several people who were also a part of this extended family, relatives I never knew I had.
It is important to encourage the roots of the family tree to grow deeper. Learning family stories and tracing family links is a way to do that. I was excited to learn about the vast amount of information and tools that the Carroll County Genealogical Society has that can help find and preserve those “encyclopedias” of family history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.