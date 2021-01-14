The Mt. Zion Eagles split a pair of games Tuesday against Drew Charter, with the girls winning 49-39 and the boys falling 86-48.
Drew is the top-ranked boys team in the Class-A public school poll.
In girls’ action, the Eagles’ Jordon Kierbow recorded a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five assists.
Zoey Holland led the way in scoring with five 3-pointers for 15 points.
The Mt. Zion boys were led by Jayden Perkins 17 points. Antron Thompson added 16 points.
The Lady Eagles improved to 15-3 overall and 3-1 in region play.
The Mt. Zion boys fell to 2-8 and 1-4.
BowdonThe Bowdon boys basketball team stayed unbeaten at 7-0 in Region 6-A play thanks to a 70-54 victory over Trion.
The win pushed Bowdon to 13-2 overall. The Red Devils are seventh in the latest Class A poll.
AJ Johnson had 22 points to lead the Red Devils.
Tray Wyatt had 13 points and six steals, Seth Farmer had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Andrew Messer had 10 points and 6 assists and Kolton Drummond had 8 points.
The Bowdon girls fell to 7-4 overall and 2-2 in region action after dropping a 65-45 decision to Trion.
Bowdon next hosts Gordon-Lee in a region girls and boys doubleheader.
CentralThe Lions improved their record to 9-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 7-AAAA action with a 66-54 win against Pickens County.
The Lions led 36-34 at the half and 52-47 heading into the final quarter.
Central pulled away in the fourth quarter, outsourcing Pickens 15-7.
The Central girls fell to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in region play with a 50-16 loss to Pickens.
Central’s basketball teams play at Cedartown on Saturday.
Haralson County vs. BremanIn a thrilling Region 5-A rivalry, Haralson County knocked off Bremen 42-34 in overtime.
Haralson County led 14-12 at the half and 22-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Bremen outscored Haralson County 9-7 in the final quarter to send the game into overtime.
In the extra period, the Rebels outscored the Blue Devils 13-5.
Haralson County improved to 3-8 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-AA play with the win.
Bremen dropped to 0-9.
The Haralson girls and Bremen girls also played a thriller, with the Lady Rebels holding on for a 42-40 victory.
Haralson County built a 29-13 led at the half before Bremen put together an offensive display outsourcing the Lady Rebels 27-13 in the second half.
With the win, the Lady Rebels improved to 9-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-AA. Bremen dropped to 1-9 and 0-1.
Haralson closes out a busy week with a non-region game at home against Praise Academy, a region game home game against Callaway on Friday, and a contest against Cedar Bluff on Saturday.
Bremen plays a region contest on the road against Heard on Friday and against Gordon-Lee on Saturday.
TempleThe Tigers dropped to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in Region 5-AA play after a 55-48 loss to Callaway.
Temple led 26-25 at the half but was outscored 30-22 in the second half.
The Temple girls fell to 3-11 overall and 0-1 after a 45-20 loss to Callaway.
Callaway built a 17-7 lead at the half.
Temple plays a non-region doubleheader on Saturday against East Paulding.
