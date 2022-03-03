Prentice “Felton” Cash, 60, of Bremen, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, 105 Mt. Zion St. in Bremen. Viewing will be on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 2-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.