A pregnant Carrollton woman involved in a one-car crash last Sunday did not survive injuries.
On Sunday, Aug 21., Georgia State Patrol officers responded to a crash involving one vehicle with four passengers, one of them being an unborn baby.
According to GSP, vehicle one, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling east on Rocky Branch Road in Villa Rica, negotiating a right curve. At the end of the curve, the Tahoe traveled toward the westbound shoulder and partially left the roadway, according to Georgia State Patrol officials.
The Tahoe then re-entered the roadway, crossed the center line while rotating clockwise, and fully exited the roadway to the right, per GSP's report. The Tahoe struck a standing tree near the pillar on the left side of the vehicle and then overturned onto its top.
The area of impact was off the roadway.
The driver, Chelsea Dennis, 27, of Carrollton, was nine months pregnant with a male child according to family members, GSP’s report stated.
Dennis and the baby succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene, according to GSP.
The two juvenile passengers, ages nine and two, did not appear to be injured. They were transported to Tanner Villa Rica via ambulance for further evaluation. According to responding fire fighters, who performed the extrication, Dennis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
