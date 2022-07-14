“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chron. 7:14
In recent years, beginning in 2019, all 159 counties in Georgia have gotten together at 7:14 a.m. on July 14 to read the Bible. The event was started and has been organized by Jerri Tuck.
On Thursday morning many gathered with Haralson County officials to read their portion with a goal in mind that the entire state would combine to read the entire Bible in a 45-minute time span.
Those in Haralson County read the book of Genesis chapters 25-30 to the nearly 40 in attendance at the Old Historic Haralson County Courthouse.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams was the first to read an excerpt.
“Our nation is constantly facing a crisis and I can think of no better way to help solve our problems then bringing all our county and city officials together to pray to our God and read his word to heal our land,” Williams said in an email promoting the event. “We done this event last year and had a lot of people join us.”
