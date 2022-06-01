They came from all walks of life and color. Senior citizens sat among young parents and children. Government officials stood in the background, as did several law enforcement officers who represented law enforcement departments and agencies from throughout the county.
Approximately 75 citizens gathered late Tuesday afternoon under a large pavilion near the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center for the "Peace Rally" that was sponsored by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and coordinated by Deputy Mike McDowell.
Originally planned to be held at the Dennis M. Thompson Amphitheater near the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, the event was moved a few yards away to a covered pavilion because of the late afternoon sun and heat.
Following opening remarks, several local ministers prayed and a few attendees accepted the invitation to come forward and offer prayers. A common theme was evoked during the brief but dignified ceremony: Pray for the 19 school kids and two teachers who were gunned down at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas earlier this month and during other mass shootings.
There were also prayers for unity and an end to the violence across America.
During the recent Memorial Day Weekend, as noted by one speaker Tuesday, there were at least 12 mass shootings. The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research organization, defines a mass shooting as one in which "four or more people are killed, not including the shooter."
"I think the message tonight is unity and just coming together," said Rev. Keith Jiles, one of the chaplains for the Sheriff's Department.
"It does't matter what side of town you come from. It doesn't matter what denomination you come from," he added.
Deputy McDowell said that he thought the gathering was a way for people to join together to talk and pray about everything that is going on in the world.
One of several ministers who was present, Pastor Edward Landrum of Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church, said in his prayer that, "We're crying about the violence that is going on in our nation, and we are praying to God that He reaches down and heals our broken hearts and gives comfort to those people who lost dear loved ones."
Several other attendees went forward and offered emotional prayers of condolence, healing, hope and faith.
Carroll County Sheriff's Office officials said that although this was the first such event held here, there is hope that others will be planned during the coming months.
As one observer was overheard saying while leaving the service Tuesday, "When we hear somebody say Columbine or Sandy Hook and now Uvalde, we know. No explanation is needed. We know. I hope the name Carrollton never joins that group."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.